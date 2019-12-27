NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Update

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 28th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,418. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 18.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NL Industries by 1,689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.