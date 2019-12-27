Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Trading Down 1.6%

Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), 7,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Northern 2 VCT’s payout ratio is presently 1.90%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

