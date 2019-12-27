Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.25. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 505 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 360,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,406 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 561.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

