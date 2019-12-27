Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 8.3%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price was down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 659,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 625,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

