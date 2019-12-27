Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 629,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Onespan stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 58,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter worth $463,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

