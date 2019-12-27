Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 28th total of 700,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OXSQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $26,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,626.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

