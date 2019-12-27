Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 327 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.35), 58,540 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.77 ($4.72).

The stock has a market cap of $194.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.64.

In other news, insider Richard Frank Studwell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £6,460 ($8,497.76).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

