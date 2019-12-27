Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Down 0.8%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, 5,522 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

