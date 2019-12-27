Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 420.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,862,000.

PSN traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.14. 134,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,897. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

