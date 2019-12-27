Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

