PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.35. PB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in PB Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.