PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.26.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

