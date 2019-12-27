Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 237,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PFLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 122,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,335,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 164.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

