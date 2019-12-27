Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

