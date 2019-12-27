Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 175,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 4,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,455. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

