Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Trading Up 25%

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY)’s stock price was up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.