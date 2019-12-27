Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:PGSVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $276.50 million during the quarter.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

