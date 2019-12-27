Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.42.

BHVN opened at $56.78 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $1,882,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,098 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

