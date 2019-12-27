PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.66.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.15 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $111.62 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

