Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.06. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

