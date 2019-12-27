POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PKX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 162,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. POSCO has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in POSCO by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $573,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth $387,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

