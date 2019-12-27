POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
PKX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 162,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. POSCO has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $62.95.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
