Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,473,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,759. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 124.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

