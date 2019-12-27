Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,633,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 695,841 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pyxus International by 658.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Pyxus International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

