Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,633,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 695,841 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pyxus International by 658.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Pyxus International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

