Qiagen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 845 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $411,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. 5,227,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,315. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

