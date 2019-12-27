QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Up 23.4% in December

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.1 days.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 1,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

