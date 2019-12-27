QunQun (QUN) Price Down 8.3% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $20.33 and $50.98. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $400,556.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

