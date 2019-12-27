Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $911,281.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $911,281.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.01237507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,070,187,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,317,605,389 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.