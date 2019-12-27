Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.70. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.85% and a negative return on equity of 163,378.48%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

