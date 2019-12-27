Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Up 5.8%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.20, 132,461 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 156,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,145.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,161 shares of company stock valued at $176,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Resonant by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 441.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

