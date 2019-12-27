Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

