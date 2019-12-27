Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $200.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cross Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.68.

CRM opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $89,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,623 shares of company stock worth $58,793,864 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

