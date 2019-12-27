Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 995,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

