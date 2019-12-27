SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.81.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

