Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Sasol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

SSL opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 750.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Sasol by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

