Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.32

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and traded as high as $57.30. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 343,822 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Lorraine Baldry acquired 100,000 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

