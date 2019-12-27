Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.74), approximately 40,477 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 101,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.54 ($2.69).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.20.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.