SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEKEY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

