Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.66. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Select Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

See Also: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.