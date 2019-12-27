Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, GDAC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.