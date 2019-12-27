SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Down 6.7%

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 977,734 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average session volume of 308,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

