Shift (SHIFT) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. Shift has a total market cap of $849,726.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,639,285 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

