Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,818. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

