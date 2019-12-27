Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TYHT opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

