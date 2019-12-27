Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 32.7%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 651,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,334. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 402,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 312,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Consumer Edge started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

