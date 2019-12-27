Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Drops By 17.7%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 28th total of 101,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.01.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECOM remained flat at $$9.04 during midday trading on Friday. 63,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $256.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.35. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $47,518.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 76.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.