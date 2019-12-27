Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 37.1%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.26. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

