Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expands By 18.2%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 7,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,953. CSX has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after buying an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

