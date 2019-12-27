Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Expands By 50.8%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the November 28th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

