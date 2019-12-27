Short Interest in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Grows By 41.3%

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of Fonar stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 11,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Fonar has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fonar by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fonar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fonar by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fonar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

