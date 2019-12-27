Short Interest in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Declines By 18.6%

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 853.8% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.59. 153,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

